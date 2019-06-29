Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Mazda RT24-P Watkins Glen pole-winning in-car lap

Ride with Mazda Team Joest’s Oliver Jarvis as he obliterates IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship lap record at Watkins Glen, piloting the No. 77 Mazda RT24-P DPi in qualifying for Sunday’s Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen.

