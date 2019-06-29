Mazda RT24-P Watkins Glen pole-winning in-car lap

Ride with Mazda Team Joest’s Oliver Jarvis as he obliterates IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship lap record at Watkins Glen, piloting the No. 77 Mazda RT24-P DPi in qualifying for Sunday’s Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen.

Marshall Pruett

The 2019 season marks Marshall Pruett's 33rd year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.