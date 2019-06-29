Matsushita claims first F2 Feature win in Austria

Nobuharu Matsushita claimed his first career Feature Race win in FIA Formula 2, surging past polesitter and championship leader Nyck De Vries during the final few laps at the Red Bull Ring. The Carlin driver hailed the victory as the best of his career over team radio, as he earned last season’s dominant force its first win of the current campaign.

The Japanese driver finished ahead of UNI-Virtuosi ace Luca Ghiotto, who followed him past De Vries. The Dutchman lost a further place to Sergio Sette Camara, but ended up on the podium when the DAMS’ driver was dropped to fifth after a five second time penalty was added.

The race began in calmer circumstances with De Vries making a smooth start off the line to retain first place ahead of Anthoine Hubert. Guanyu Zhou quickly made an attempt on the Frenchman’s position, but ran out of track and swerved wide, allowing Matsushita through to third.

The Japanese racer was up to second a lap later with a successful assault on Hubert, but he then switched his attention to building a gap between himself and those behind him, ahead of his pit stop when he would switch the prime tire.

Tensions threatened to boil over further back when Sette Câmara’s attempts to pass teammate Nicholas Latifi ended with the Canadian getting thumped from behind and swung full circle. When he recovered, he had been dropped to P19 and the Brazilian was handed a five-second time penalty for causing the collision.

Those on the option tires went for Soft rubber on Lap 7, leaving Sean Gelael in first, with front five De Vries, Matsushita, Ghiotto, Zhou and Hubert among the drivers making the change. Zhou suffered a gearbox glitch upon his return and dropped down to 15th before he was able to get back up to speed.

Seventeen seconds separated De Vries and the PREMA man out in front and the Dutchman’s charge began with an overtake on American Ryan Tveter. Matsushita followed him through a lap later. Gelael was told to push harder over team radio, but by then the ART and Carlin men had already made their way past IndyCar racer — Patricio O’Ward, making his F2 debut — and Tatiana Calderon for fourth and fifth, and were fast homing in.

LAP 23/40 Tveter passes O'Ward in the battle of the debutant drivers 👌 Fellow newblood Maini is currently in third on the road#AustrianGP 🇦🇹 #F2 pic.twitter.com/M0gwDVJekc — Formula 2 (@FIA_F2) June 29, 2019

With Gelael unable to form a gap out in front, Nikita Mazepin took a stab at the race lead and passed the Indonesian. The PREMA man was then overtaken by De Vries, who had also just passed Arjun Maini. Gelael pitted and a slow stop saw him fall further down the grid.

De Vries was joined by Matsushita and Ghiotto in the chase for first and was closing in on his teammate at the front of the field. The Russian still required a pit stop, but the championship leader refused to wait and retook his place at the top of the pile. However, De Vries’ tires had already taken a battering as the race headed into its final five laps.

Sensing this, the duo behind him pounced at Turn 1 and De Vries was dragged back to third in dramatic circumstances, after both Matsushita and Ghiotto made their moves on him stick in one clean sweep.

LAP 35/40 Matsushita makes the move… and takes the lead from de Vries! Ghiotto follows him through and takes second place too#AustrianGP 🇦🇹 #F2 pic.twitter.com/YgdAqrYTyf — Formula 2 (@FIA_F2) June 29, 2019

Having suffered earlier in the race, Zhou showed no slowdown in pace from the earlier issues, charging back through the pack to P6 thanks to a gritty recovery. Latifi also managed to dice his way through the field and re-enter to the points’ paying positions, but narrowly missed out on reverse grid pole as he finished in ninth behind the impressive Jordan King — who had started the race back in 15th.

There was one final course of action when Sette Camara tried to make the most of his race, with the knowledge of an incoming five-second penalty. The Brazilian set the fastest lap with just one tour of the circuit to go and managed to slide past former race leader De Vries, who was still struggling with tire degradation. De Vries reclaimed the position upon the checkered flag as Sette Camara’s penalty dropped him to fifth.

Matsushita crossed the line in first, ahead of Ghiotto, who achieved his best finish since Barcelona. De Vries ran home in third, ahead of Hubert, with Sette Camara in fifth, followed by Zhou, Louis Deletraz, King, Latifi and Jack Aitken.

King will attempt to claim the top honors in tomorrow’s Sprint Race when he starts on reverse grid pole ahead of Louis Deletraz at 11 a.m. local time.