UPDATE: How you can support Shabral and Marshall Pruett

By now, many of our readers will be aware of the health battle that RACER correspondent Marshall Pruett’s wife Shabral is currently fighting, and in the weeks since we launched the GoFundMe campaign to help ease the burden of her medical expenses, an extraordinary number of you have responded with tremendous generosity. The Pruetts are deeply touched by all of the support that has been extended to them during what has been a deeply challenging and stressful period, and on their behalf, we thank all who have reached out.

If you’d still like to help, the GoFundMe campaign remains open, and is closing in on its target. We’re also working to make a limited number of special stickers available – identical to those carried by several teams during the 24 Hours of Le Mans – to readers. We’ll update you with ordering information as soon as it becomes available.

Again, thank you on behalf of the Pruetts for the positivity, encouragement and generosity that has flowed towards them since Shabral’s fight became public.

GOFUNDME LINK