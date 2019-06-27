This Week in Mazda Motorsports, June 28

It was a busy weekend for Mazda Motorsports, with Battery Tender Global Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich back on at Road America where Robert Noaker and Selin Rollan took the victories but Drake Kemper assumed the points lead. Also, at Road America, Mazda scholarship recipient Hunter McElrea took his first victory in the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship.

Elsewhere, SCCA’s Hoosier Racing Tire Super Tour and Time Trials National Tour were producing close competition and numerous victories for Mazda racers.