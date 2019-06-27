Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

This Week in Mazda Motorsports, June 28

By June 27, 2019 8:23 AM

It was a busy weekend for Mazda Motorsports, with Battery Tender Global Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich back on at Road America where Robert Noaker and Selin Rollan took the victories but Drake Kemper assumed the points lead. Also, at Road America, Mazda scholarship recipient Hunter McElrea took his first victory in the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship.

Elsewhere, SCCA’s Hoosier Racing Tire Super Tour and Time Trials National Tour were producing close competition and numerous victories for Mazda racers.

 

 

