Interview: Jamie McMurray on his analysis role

Jamie McMurray was a bit overwhelmed at first when starting his new role with NASCAR on Fox and he explains all about it in this week’s NASCAR podcast. McMurray digs into how he approaches his role and analysis, including growing comfortable sharing his opinion on drivers and teams. Plus, what it’s been like leaning on his Fox Sports teammates like Shannon Spake, Larry McReynolds, and Jeff Gordon, as well as his desire to be in the television booth.