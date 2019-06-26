Racing on TV, June 28-30

Stream IMSA’s 6 Hours of Watkins Glen live via NBC Sports and IMSATV, with highlights airing Sunday night on NBCSN.
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.
Friday, June 28
|Austrian GP practice 1
|4:55-6:30am
|
|Austrian GP practice 2
|8:55-10:30am
|
|Chicagoland practice
|4-5pm
7-8:30pm
|
|Chicagoland
qualifying
|5-6pm
(SDD)
|
|Chicagoland race
|9-11:30pm
|
Saturday, June 29
|Austrian GP practice 3
|5:55-7am
|
|Austrian GP
qualifying
|8:55-10am
|
|Watkins Glen
qualifying
|11:25am-
12:40pm
|
|Chicagoland practice
|11am-12pm
2-3:30pm
|
|Chicagoland qualifying
|12-1:30pm
|
|Chicagoland race
|3:30-6:30pm
|
|Chicagoland qualifying
|6:30-8pm
|
Sunday, June 30
|Assen
|5-9am
|
|Austrian GP – race
|9-11am
|
|Watkins Glen race
|9:30am-4pm
|
|Ensenada
|2-3pm
|
|Chicagoland – race
|3-6:30pm
|
|Watkins Glen – race
|7-10pm (SDD)
|
|Ensenada
|8-9pm
|
Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat
Comments