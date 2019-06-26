Racing on TV, June 28-30

Stream IMSA’s 6 Hours of Watkins Glen live via NBC Sports and IMSATV, with highlights airing Sunday night on NBCSN.



A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Friday, June 28

Austrian GP practice 1 4:55-6:30am Austrian GP practice 2 8:55-10:30am Chicagoland practice 4-5pm

7-8:30pm Chicagoland

qualifying 5-6pm

(SDD) Chicagoland race 9-11:30pm

Saturday, June 29

Austrian GP practice 3 5:55-7am Austrian GP

qualifying 8:55-10am Watkins Glen

qualifying 11:25am-

12:40pm Chicagoland practice 11am-12pm

2-3:30pm Chicagoland qualifying 12-1:30pm Chicagoland race 3:30-6:30pm Chicagoland qualifying 6:30-8pm