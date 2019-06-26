Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Racing on TV, June 28-30

Image by Michael Levitt/LAT

Stream IMSA’s 6 Hours of Watkins Glen live via NBC Sports and IMSATV, with highlights airing Sunday night on NBCSN.

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Friday, June 28

Austrian GP practice 1 4:55-6:30am

Austrian GP practice 2 8:55-10:30am

Chicagoland practice 4-5pm
7-8:30pm

Chicagoland
qualifying		 5-6pm
(SDD)

Chicagoland race 9-11:30pm

Saturday, June 29

Austrian GP practice 3 5:55-7am

Austrian GP
qualifying		 8:55-10am

Watkins Glen
qualifying		 11:25am-
12:40pm

Chicagoland practice 11am-12pm
2-3:30pm

Chicagoland qualifying 12-1:30pm

Chicagoland race 3:30-6:30pm

Chicagoland qualifying 6:30-8pm

Sunday, June 30

Assen 5-9am

Austrian GP – race 9-11am

Watkins Glen race 9:30am-4pm

Ensenada 2-3pm

Chicagoland – race 3-6:30pm

Watkins Glen – race 7-10pm (SDD)

Ensenada 8-9pm


Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat

