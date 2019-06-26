Michael Carter’s next step

From business school to MX-5 Cup, Carter is making the most of his opportunities

Given his performance in Spec Miata in recent years, it’s little surprise that Michael Carter was immediately competitive in the Battery Tender Global Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich. Halfway through his rookie Global MX-5 Cup season, Carter has nothing but top six finishes in six rounds of including a podium in Round 3 at Barber Motorsports Park while being enrolled fulltime at Georgia Tech.

Now he’s looking for wins. Fresh off an SCCA U.S. Majors Tour race weekend at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course that he ran to prepare for the Global MX-5 Cup race later this year (and where he had three second-place finishes, one in Spec Miata and two in T3 driving the MX-5 Cup car), Carter took part in the Global MX-5 Cup races at Road America this past weekend, finishing sixth and fifth.