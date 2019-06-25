Williams confirms Lowe exit

Paddy Lowe’s departure from Williams has finally been confirmed; the former chief technical officer stepping down from the board of directors with immediate effect.

Williams announced Lowe was taking a leave of absence on March 5 following the late arrival of the team’s 2019 car, which did not appear until the third day of testing. Once the FW42 did arrive, it proved to be the slowest on the grid, and Williams remains at the bottom of the constructors’ championship and is yet to score in the opening eight races.

A statement on Tuesday morning confirmed Lowe, who joined the team from Mercedes at the start of 2017, will not be returning.



“After a period of careful reflection I have reached the decision that I will not return to work at Williams,” Lowe said. “I wish all my previous colleagues the very best to meet the challenges ahead, which I am sure they will do. I would especially like to thank the Williams fans who are so supportive.”

Deputy team principal Claire Williams added: “We understand and respect the decision Paddy has reached and wish him well for the future.”

Lowe was at Mercedes from 2013, playing a role in the three consecutive championship doubles from 2014-16 before moving to Williams, where he started his F1 career. He has also had a successful 20-year spell at McLaren, winning championships with Mika Hakkinen and Lewis Hamilton.