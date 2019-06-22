Larson continues Sonoma qualifying domination

For the third straight year, Kyle Larson’s No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet will lead the field to the green flag at Sonoma Raceway.

In the second and final round of group qualifying Saturday afternoon, Larson put down the fastest lap at 95.712 mph (1m34.784s). Not only is the pole Laron’s third at Sonoma, but his first of the season and eighth of his NASCAR Cup Series career.

Even though NASCAR reverted to single-car qualifying earlier this year, group qualifying has remained for road course races. Larson was fastest in both rounds.

Joining Larson on the front row will be William Byron, who qualified second at 95.669 mph. Byron has now started on the front row in seven of the season’s 16 races.

Rounding out the top five were Joey Logano (95.618 mph), Chase Elliott (95.597 mph), and Daniel Suarez (95.234 mph).

The rest of the top 10 were Denny Hamlin (95.207 mph), Kyle Busch (95.127 mph), Martin Truex Jr. (95.095 mph), Ryan Blaney (94.988 mph), and Chris Buescher (94.828 mph). The other two drivers to advance to the final round of qualifying were Jimmie Johnson who qualified 11th and Alex Bowman who will start 12th.

Notable drivers who will start deeper in the field include former Sonoma winners Clint Bowyer at 14th and Kurt Busch 16th. Brad Keselowski will start 22nd with Kevin Harvick, also a former Sonoma winner, starting 23rd.

Erik Jones had a tire go down tire his qualifying run and ended up 32nd fastest. Nursing the No. 20 Toyota back to pit road, the Joe Gibbs Racing team will have work to do on the left rear fender going into the race.

RESULTS

UP NEXT: The Toyota/Save Mart 350 at 3 p.m. ET Sunday.