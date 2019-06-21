Interview: Jeb Burton on JR Motorsports

Jeb Burton is not only grateful for the chance to drive JR Motorsports equipment but says he feel at home with the organization. Burton explains why on this week’s podcast while also sharing how it’s felt to be on the roller coaster of emotions fighting for a chance in NASCAR after losing a good opportunity in the Truck Series a few years ago. Plus, hear him discuss his outlook for the No. 8 Chevrolet, a television show he’s working on, and what he is eying for the 2020 season.
Formula 1 28m ago
Ferrari request to review Vettel penalty rejected by FIA
Ferrari’s request to have Sebastian Vettel’s penalty in the Canadian Grand Prix reviewed has been rejected after a hearing at Paul (…)
Formula 1 54m ago
Bottas quickest as Hamilton off prompts investigation
It was another Mercedes one-two in second practice for the French Grand Prix, but as Valtteri Bottas led the way Lewis Hamilton faces an (…)
North American Racing 1hr ago
Stream Global MX-5 Cup Race 1 at Road America
The first of two 45-minute-long Alana Long 100 races for 33 Global MX-5 Cup race cars at Road America starts Friday afternoon at 5:25 (…)
Le Mans/WEC 2hr ago
Ganassi’s Julian checks Le Mans off the bucket list
If you happen to see Blair Julian this weekend at Road America, be kind and hand him an energy drink. Or five. On the one free weekend (…)
Insights & Analysis 3hr ago
PRUETT: Two years on, Wickens’ arrival continues to inspire
The numbers contained on the time sheets from Friday, June 23, 2017, weren’t particularly impressive. Based on cold lap time data alone, (…)
Formula 1 4hr ago
Hamilton and Bottas 0.069s apart in French GP FP1
Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas were separated by just 0.069s during first practice for the French Grand Prix as focus turned to a (…)
Formula 1 4hr ago
Renault introduces updated power unit for Ricciardo
Renault has announced a power unit upgrade at the French Grand Prix, with only Daniel Ricciardo receiving the new internal combustion (…)
Formula 1 5hr ago
McLaren can call on Renault reserve Sirotkin
McLaren will be able to call upon Renault reserve driver Sergey Sirotkin to race if either Carlos Sainz or Lando Norris are (…)
Historic 21hr ago
Hakkinen to drive McLaren M8D/3 at Monterey Motorsports Reunion
20 years after earning his second consecutive Formula 1 drivers’ championship, Mika Hakkinen will take the wheel of the 1970 McLaren (…)
Historic 21hr ago
Official registration open for FF50th at Road America
Formal registration is now open for the Sept. 11-15 Formula Ford 50th Anniversary celebration at Road America, sanctioned by the Vintage (…)
Comments