Interview: Jeb Burton on JR Motorsports

Jeb Burton is not only grateful for the chance to drive JR Motorsports equipment but says he feel at home with the organization. Burton explains why on this week’s podcast while also sharing how it’s felt to be on the roller coaster of emotions fighting for a chance in NASCAR after losing a good opportunity in the Truck Series a few years ago. Plus, hear him discuss his outlook for the No. 8 Chevrolet, a television show he’s working on, and what he is eying for the 2020 season.