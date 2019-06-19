This Week in Mazda Motorsports, June 20

The SCCA June Sprints and ProSolo in Toledo

Always one of the biggest events on the SCCA U.S. Majors Tour, the WeatherTech Chicago Region June Sprints, also a part of the Hoosier Racing Tire SCCA Super Tour, seldom disappoints. The fast 4.048-mile, 14-turn Road America track produces exciting racing where drafting is key and handling is a must. As such, it’s also a track where Mazda racers often find great success.

The weekend included a missing-man formation of Spec Miatas to represent Dave Wheeler, the owner of prep shop Advanced Autosports who lost his life to cancer in the past year. A fixture in the Spec Miata and Mazda racing world, Road America was Wheeler’s home track and he and his wife Ann O’Malley are missed greatly in the community.

For those trackside watching the 53-car Spec Miata event on Saturday, Jim Drago may have seemed to take an easy win in the No. 2 East Street Racing Mazda Miata. But despite Drago leading every lap, the last couple of trips around the circuit were anything but easy as Tyler Brown and Preston Pardus were tucked right up on Drago’s bumper. A slight error by Brown on the last lap, however, gave Drago breathing room through the final corners.

“The last lap, Tyler had me,” Drago admitted. “He was waiting for the back straight, but I sailed it through the Kink and ran the car right out to the curb. I think he followed me, dropped a wheel and spun in the Kink. If Tyler had made it through the Kink, his car was really strong and I don’t think I could’ve defended. But we get to do it all again tomorrow.”