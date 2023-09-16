Zane Smith signs with new Trackhouse partnership for 2024

In a multipart announcement Saturday, Trackhouse Racing revealed it has signed Zane Smith to a multiyear deal for its NASCAR Cup Series program.

In 2024, Smith will compete in the Cup Series for Spire Motorsports with the goal of joining Trackhouse proper in 2025. Spire has formed an alliance with Trackhouse after purchasing a third charter from Live Fast Motorsports.

“Expansion is not something to be taken lightly, but we feel Trackhouse is commercially and technically positioned for growth,” Justin Marks said. “You need good timing, very good partners, and great drivers. Adding Zane is like signing the No. 1 draft pick, and we are proud that he is now a member of the Trackhouse family.”

Trackhouse Racing will field two full-time entries next season, having previously signed Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez to extensions. The organization debuted as a single-car team with Suarez in 2021 and grew to a two-car team last season, finishing second in the championship with Chastain and winning three races with both its drivers.

A fourth-year driver in the Craftsman Truck Series, Smith is the reigning champion. He is in the midst of defending his championship with Front Row Motorsports.

Smith has made seven starts in the Cup Series, his debut coming in June 2022 in St. Louis as the substitute driver for Chris Buescher at RRK Racing, finishing 17th. He’s made six starts this season between Front Row Motorsports and Rick Ware Racing, finishing 10th in the Coca-Cola 600 with Front Row.

“This is an incredible moment for me,” Smith said. “Trackhouse is one of the most progressive organizations in the garage. I told some friends a year ago that I wanted to be a part of what Trackhouse is doing and I just can’t believe this is all coming true. I am very excited and thankful to have a future with the organization.

“The Cup Series is the pinnacle of racing in America, and I cannot wait to compete, learn and hone my skills against the best in the world. I am really looking forward to working with the Spire Motorsports team in 2024 and believe the alliance with Trackhouse will help continue Spire’s ascent up the grid.”

Earlier this week, Trackhouse announced the signing of Shane van Gisbergen to a development deal. The New Zealander will run across all three national series in 2024. The look of the team’s lineup in 2025 will be determined over time.