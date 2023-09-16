Spire acquires Live Fast charter in new partnership with Trackhouse

Spire Motorsports has purchased a charter — their third — from Live Fast Motorsports and will field Zane Smith in a Chevrolet next season as part of an alliance with Trackhouse Racing.

“Spire Motorsports will acquire a NASCAR charter from Live Fast Motorsports prior to the 2024 season and we’re thrilled to offer our support to Trackhouse Racing, a key member of the Chevrolet family,” said Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson. “Spire has a longstanding relationship with Justin Marks and we are proud of everything he and all the men and women at Trackhouse have accomplished in a relatively short time.

“This cooperative agreement is also proof positive of the hard work of everyone at Spire Motorsports. We certainly wouldn’t be in this position without Mr. Hendrick and the competition group at Hendrick Motorsports so we continue to be grateful for that relationship. T.J. [Keen, Live Fast co-owner] and I are also grateful to B.J. McLeod and Matt Tifft for working with us on the charter acquisition. We’re looking at a watershed moment for our organization that further demonstrates our commitment to the sport.”

Smith will race alongside Corey Lajoie in the No. 7 Chevrolet. Spire Motorsports also fields the No. 77 Chevrolet for Ty Dillon, but Dillon’s future has not been confirmed.

Live Fast Motorsports confirmed the sale of its charter following the Spire Motorsports and Trackhouse Racing announcement. The small team has fielded the No. 78 full-time since 2021, doing so with multiple drivers including co-owner B.J. McLeod. Former driver Matt Tifft is also a co-owner.

“Live Fast Motorsports is confirming they have sold their charter to Spire Motorsports,” the team posted on X. “We will address the media in the coming time for further statements. We thank all of our partners, fans, and LFM employees for their following and dedication, and we plan to continue in a part-time schedule in 2024 with an open car.”