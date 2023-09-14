NHRA video: Justin Ashley hopes 2022 was a lesson in learning how to win the Countdown

Justin Ashley tore through the NHRA Top Fuel class last season and appeared in control of the championship fight until it all turned during the final two races. Ashley again looks like the driver to beat with six wins and sitting as the No. 1 seed as the NHRA Countdown begins this weekend at Maple Grove Raceway, and he hopes there was a lesson learned from last year’s disappointment.

“To a certain extent, I do think you have to lose to be able to learn how to win, and we already went through that last year,” Ashley says in the video interview below. “So, I certainly think that experience will prove to be valuable this time around.”

Click HERE to watch on YouTube.