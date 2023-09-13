NASCAR podcast: Rajah Caruth

Rajah Caruth did not envision his rookie season in the Craftsman Truck Series going the way it has, but Caruth is keeping a positive mindset as the season winds down. In joining The Racing Writer’s Podcast, Caruth digs into his season, how he deals with challenges, preparation away from the racetrack, and much more.

