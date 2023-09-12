Alfa Romeo aiming to build on Monza form with Singapore upgrades

Alfa Romeo will bring an “important package” of upgrades to the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend as it looks to follow-up on its point-scoring result in Monza.

Valtteri Bottas finished tenth in Italy to give the team its first score since he picked up the same result in Canada, closing the gap to Haas in the constructors’ championship to a solitary point. The return was well-timed ahead of a race weekend in Singapore where Alfa Romeo had targeted a major upgrade that team principal Alessandro Alunni Bravi says could put the team in the mix for regular top tens.

“We head to Singapore with great motivation: returning to the top ten in Monza gave us a great confidence boost, having executed a flawless race that turned the tide from a challenging start to the weekend,” Alunni Bravi said. “This is how we should approach every race: if we are at the top of our performance, we’ll be able to maximize every opportunity.

“We are bringing a new, important package to Singapore, which asked a lot of effort from our home team over the past months: hopefully it’ll help us in the chase for more points finishes. It’ll be crucial, on a track like Singapore with its peculiar layout and climate conditions, to get the feeling right from the start, and improve our performances throughout the sessions.”

Bottas himself admits the result in Monza was an important boost for the team as it worked to improve the car ahead of the start of the flyaway races.

“It was good to get back into the points in Monza: we all needed that, after a few difficult races, and being at our home grand prix with the support of our colleagues on the grandstands made it even more special,” Bottas said. “A point, however, is not enough, and I am hungry for more: we still have eight races to go before the end of the season, and we will push until the very end to achieve our targets.

“Singapore is a unique track, and both the weather conditions and it being a street track make it even more challenging. We are set to bring a new package this weekend, which should help us make an extra step forward, and I am looking forward to testing it on track. The team back at the factory is working really hard to improve our car and we just need to keep pushing for any opportunity to score.”