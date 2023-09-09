Ferrari Challenge: Ride onboard at Road America

The 14-turn, 4.048 mile Road America offers the highest speeds of the 2023 Ferrari Challenge season. Marc Muzzo (Ferrari of Ontario) shares his lap of the famed circuit in his Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo.

