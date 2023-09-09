Ferrari Challenge Know the Track: Road America

September 9, 2023

Ferrari Challenge driver Thor Haugen (Ferrari of Westlake) shares his insights on one of the longest corners in motorsport, Road America’s Carousel. Leading on to the famous Kink, the Carousel offers a distinct challenge for its high speed and long duration, requiring a precise exit to maximize the run to the fastest corner on the North American schedule.

