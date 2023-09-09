Bryan and Colton Herta's magical day driving a CART Indy car

Bryan and Colton Herta reflect on their runs this week in Monterey in the 1998 Reynard 98i-Ford/Cosworth Bryan drove to victory 25 years ago at Laguna Seca.
Or CLICK HERE to watch on YouTube.
Bryan and Colton Herta reflect on their runs this week in Monterey in the 1998 Reynard 98i-Ford/Cosworth Bryan drove to victory 25 years ago at Laguna Seca.
Or CLICK HERE to watch on YouTube.
It’s Day 1 of one of the most popular SpeedTour weekends of the year–the Hilliard U.S. Vintage Grand Prix at the Watkins Glen (…)
Every day is proving to be a school day for Porsche’s Hypercar customer teams in the FIA WEC. Both HERTZ Team JOTA and Proton (…)
Nick Persing has moved back into the lead of the outright championship lead by a mere point after clinching the PRO 1500 pole over title (…)
Toyota Gazoo Racing has locked out the front row for its home FIA WEC race at the Fuji Speedway tomorrow, after a dominant performance in (…)
Christian Eckes grabbed the lead on the final restart and stole a victory in Friday night’s Kansas Lottery 200, the Round of 10 (…)
Toyota Gazoo Racing’s No. 7 GR010 HYBRID set the fastest time of the final WEC practice session at Fuji Speedway. Kamui Kobayashi, with (…)
Colton Herta topped a messy opening practice session for this weekend’s NTT IndyCar Series season finale at WeatherTech Raceway (…)
Comments