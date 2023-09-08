IndyCar schedule, silly season update and other 2024 changes

RACER’s Marshall Pruett provides updates on the 2024 NTT IndyCar Series schedule, some of the latest silly season development, and the many changes coming to the paddock in 2024.
Or click HERE to watch on YouTube.
RACER’s Marshall Pruett provides updates on the 2024 NTT IndyCar Series schedule, some of the latest silly season development, and the many changes coming to the paddock in 2024.
Or click HERE to watch on YouTube.
Colton Herta topped a messy opening practice session for this weekend’s NTT IndyCar Series season finale at WeatherTech Raceway (…)
With a full NTT IndyCar Series race weekend plus a test day under his belt, Juri Vips heads into this weekend’s season finale with a lot (…)
The career trajectory of David Malukas is taking a swift upward rise as the Illinois native will trade his Dale Coyne Racing Honda for a (…)
Justin Marks in the No. 99 Trackhouse/Jockey Chevrolet Camaro earned his fifth Motul Pole Award of the the Trans Am Series presented by (…)
The final race of Agustin Canapino’s rookie NTT IndyCar Series season will come with some extra distance required to reach the front (…)
The NTT IndyCar Series’ desire to release its 2024 schedule prior to the end of the current season won’t come to fruition, but the (…)
Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville (above) kept a charging Sebastien Ogier at bay to lead WRC Acropolis Rally Greece after Friday’s opening (…)
Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli heads to Road America for its final stop in North America with 60 drivers set to compete on the historic (…)
Comments