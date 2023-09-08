Grid penalty at Laguna for Canapino

The final race of Agustin Canapino’s rookie NTT IndyCar Series season will come with some extra distance required to reach the front of the grid.

The Juncos Hollinger Racing driver is the latest to receive a six-position grid penalty for an unapproved engine change. Despite the setback, the Argentinian will have a fresh 2.2-liter twin-turbo V6 Chevrolet engine to help in his quest to earn Rookie of the Year honors.

According to IndyCar’s rulebook, “Rule 16.2.3.2 A fifth (5th) Engine is eligible to earn Engine Manufacturer points if a Full Season Entrant has completed the Full Season Entrant Engine Mileage with its first four (4) Engines. Otherwise, a fifth (5th) or more Engine does not earn Engine Manufacturer points and will be considered an Unapproved Engine change-out.”