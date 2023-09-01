Stream the 54th Polaris Crandon World Championships

RACER.com will be live streaming the 54th Polaris Crandon World Championships this Friday, Sept. 1, from 11:00am-12:00pm CT, and Sunday, Sept. 3, 10:00am-7:30pm CT.

For 54 years, Crandon International Raceway’s nickname of the “Big House” was built on hosting and producing the world’s biggest and best off-road races. That reputation has only grown since the track’s epic 50th anniversary in 2019 thanks to constantly expanding participation by race teams and record attendance. Yet nothing in Crandon’s storied history has eclipsed the upcoming Polaris Crandon World Championships and Red Bull World Cup weekend.

From a Friday night stadium-level Crandon Rocks KISS concert presented by Potawatomi Casino Hotels to four-action packed days and nights of 51 racing events, the 2023 Polaris Crandon World Championships and Red Bull World Cup reflect a highly cooperative convergence of three race series, engaged corporate partners and more than 425 competitors expected from America, Mexico and Canada.

With 2,100 fan and racer sites in Camp Crandon (sold out a record six months in advance) and the addition of an estimated 15,000-plus fans for the KISS “End of the Road” tour concert, track officials are preparing for a combined weekend crowd of more than 80,000 guests to the 400-acre facility — easily the largest ever at Crandon.

Featuring the Pro and Sportsman classes of the AMSOIL Championship Off-Road Series, the rock-pounding Ultra4 USA Series and the new crowd favorite of the Class 11 category for classic Volkswagen Beetles, the weekend offers fans the highest quality of competition the sport has to offer. Crandon is the largest, oldest and most prestigious short-course off-road race in the world, and gathers the best drivers going all-out to win coveted Crandon World Championship titles and rings for all class winners (Saturday for Sportsman and Sunday for Pro categories).

Crandon’s 2023 World Championship schedule includes several new additions designed to keep fans entertained all weekend long. Thursday will feature full all-day practice and qualifying before the spotlight shines on the sport’s youngest racers as part of first annual Crandon Youth Cup. Six categories of drivers ranging from age seven to 18 will compete for cash, prizes, and the weekend’s first checkered flags.

Friday’s 54th Lucas Oil Labor Day Parade will kick-off a big day in fine style, with all the race teams welcome to bring their vehicles to downtown Crandon before an old-fashioned parade celebrates a favorite American holiday. Then it’s back to the track for an afternoon and early schedule of AMSOIL Championship Off Road and Ultra4 USA racing, including the first ever Crandon Cup-style race featuring a duel between Pro Lite and Pro Buggy racers separated by a timed staggered start.

That full slate of races are a preliminary warm-up act for the KISS concert, which takes place on the facilities concert grounds beginning at 9:00pm. Produced in association with the Potawatomi Casino Hotel and Rock N’ Brews Restaurants, tickets for the Crandon Rocks KISS concert are available at www.crandonrocks.com.