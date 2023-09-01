SPEED SPORT 1, Outdoor America networks spotlight off-road racing with “Off-Road Week”

SPEED SPORT has announced plans for a weeklong promotion dedicated to off-road racing that will air on its new live motorsports network, SPEED SPORT 1, along with its sister network Outdoor America.

Off-Road Week will feature race productions from this season’s Ultra4 USA and MidAmerica Truck races — broadcast in primetime Monday, August 28 — Thursday, August 31 on both networks.

“Welcome to Funville,” a SPEED SPORT original documentary, will premiere on Thursday night. The one-hour film explores the back story and vision of the fastest-growing off-road and outdoor recreation park in the country — MidAmerica Outdoors, located in Jay, Okla.

Friday, September 1, Off Road Week shifts to live programming on SPEED SPORT 1 from the 54th Crandon Polaris World Championships and Red Bull World Cup at Wisconsin’s Crandon International Raceway.

Coverage begins at 12:00pm ET with the 54th annual Lucas Oil Crandon Labor Day Parade and SPEED SPORT LIVE From Crandon, Presented by Toyota. The fast-paced, informative program, hosted by veteran motorsports broadcasters Ralph Sheheen and Ken Stout, will setup the biggest weekend in off-road racing with live interviews with the biggest names in off road racing, insider news and analysis, and include editorial from SPEED SPORT’s team of broadcast journalists on the scene.

Friday evening, LIVE racing coverage begins at 6pm ET from CIR, affectionately known as “The Big House,” for the Forest County Potawatomi Friday Night Thunder with Ultra4 USA short-course racing as well as first-ever Pro-Lite versus Pro Buggy Crandon Cup-style race.

The evening will be capped off by vintage Class 11 Volkswagens taking on Crandon’s famed track before iconic rock band KISS takes the Rock N ’Brew stage for the Crandon Rocks 2023 concert presented by Potawatomi Casino Hotel. The stadium-style show will be the only Wisconsin appearance for KISS in their “End of the Road” tour.

“Off Road Week is the culmination of a growing partnership with MidAmerica Outdoors and Ultra4 USA”, said Joe Tripp, SPEED SPORT CEO. “Our production team has been working closely with the MidAmerica group all year, and we’re excited to share it with our Outdoor America and SPEED SPORT 1 audiences.”

On Saturday, Sept. 2, LIVE Ultra4 USA racing continues under the lights on SPEED SPORT 1 at 7pm ET for the Project X “Rage on the Rocks.” There won’t be a bad seat in the house as off-road fans enjoy the newly expanded “Crandonland” Ultra4 USA area and hospitality, and linger for live music, hospitality, and fun all hosted by Ultra4 USA.

“We are excited to grow and support the outdoor and offroad lifestyle, especially where people and families can come out together. Our partnership with SPEED SPORT is just the start of bringing such passion fueled and adrenaline inducing sports into your home.” says Jason Robinett, owner and CEO of American Outdoor Events. “It’s iconic and family friendly destinations like Crandon that really highlight the future of our programs. It’s a perfect fit that the culmination of Off-Road Week will be the 54th Crandon Polaris World Championships and Red Bull World Cup at Wisconsin’s famed Crandon International Raceway.”

Sunday, September 3 is the big day at Crandon — and SPEED SPORT 1, as well as live simulcast partners AOE.tv, RACER.com, Race-Dezert.com, Polaris and Continental Tire will provide free LIVE coverage of the Red Bull Crandon World Cup starting at 11am ET. Off-road racing’s most prestigious day offers the world’s best Pro category drivers the chance to earn a record purse and Crandon World Championship rings. Red Bull World Cup Sunday fires up with the unlimited Pro 4 Crandon World Championship race, followed by the high-performance Pro 2 category. Two Lucas Oil SxS Crandon World Championship races are next, followed by Class 11, Ultra4 USA Class 4400, Pro Buggy, Pro Spec and then the Pro Lite classes.

The day concludes with the biggest prize of all – the annual Red Bull Cup race. Featuring both the unlimited Pro 2 and Pro 4 trucks, the sport’s most recognized names battle for 10 laps and a huge payday after taking a timed, staggered start.

SPEED SPORT, the official production and media partner for MidAmerica, and Ultra4 USA, is packaging and producing the event coverage, along with Crandon International Raceway and the TRG Rennsport agency. Its LIVE From Crandon Presented by Toyota live desk, hosted by Ralph Sheheen, Ken Stout, Wade Aunger, and Arica Alread, will provide insight, analysis and interviews to supplement its live race coverage.

“For years our vision has focused on sharing the excitement of our Polaris Crandon World Championship and Red Bull World Cup Sunday via a multiple of top-level motorsports platforms, explained Crandon Promoter Marty Fiolka. “For 2023 our partners at SPEED SPORT are bringing this vision to even greater heights. Adding the SPEED SPORT Live From show throughout the weekend will real add to the viewer experience — both onsite and at home.”

SPEED SPORT, in conjunction with its streaming platform Riivet, its new motorsports network SPEED SPORT 1 and its sister network Outdoor America, is taking an innovative approach to maximizing audience and engagement, leveraging multiple free live OTT platforms, strategic simulcast partners AOE.tv, RACER.com and Race-Dezert.com, and a carefully crafted social media strategy. Collectively the networks reach more than 200 million households — and every broadcast will be free to watch on every platform.

SPEED SPORT 1 is available free on iOS, Apple TV and Amazon Fire, and at its website SPEEDSPORT1.com. To get SS1, visit https://www.speedsport1.com/how-to-get-ss1/.

Outdoor America is available on every major FAST and OTT television platform, including Samsung TV Plus, YouTube TV, and more. Visit https://outdooramerica.com for more information.