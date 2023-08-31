NASCAR podcast: Warrick Scott Sr.

Warrick Scott Sr. is the founder of the Wendell Scott Foundation, which is doing great things for the community of Danville, Virginia, and serving as a full-season sponsor of Rajah Caruth (pictured above) this season. Scott joins The Racing Writer’s Podcast to discuss the work the foundation does, the success stories and those that don’t work out, what it’s meant to the Scott family to be a NASCAR sponsor and diversity in the sport.