NASCAR podcast: Warrick Scott Sr.

Motorsport Images

NASCAR podcast: Warrick Scott Sr.

Podcasts

NASCAR podcast: Warrick Scott Sr.

By August 31, 2023 11:40 AM

By |

Warrick Scott Sr. is the founder of the Wendell Scott Foundation, which is doing great things for the community of Danville, Virginia, and serving as a full-season sponsor of Rajah Caruth (pictured above) this season. Scott joins The Racing Writer’s Podcast to discuss the work the foundation does, the success stories and those that don’t work out, what it’s meant to the Scott family to be a NASCAR sponsor and diversity in the sport.

, , NASCAR, Podcasts, Trucks

MX-5 Cup | Round 12 – VIR

LATEST NEWS

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home