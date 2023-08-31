NASCAR podcast: Warrick Scott Sr.

Warrick Scott Sr. is the founder of the Wendell Scott Foundation, which is doing great things for the community of Danville, Virginia, and serving as a full-season sponsor of Rajah Caruth (pictured above) this season. Scott joins The Racing Writer’s Podcast to discuss the work the foundation does, the success stories and those that don’t work out, what it’s meant to the Scott family to be a NASCAR sponsor and diversity in the sport.
NHRA 3hr ago
Return to Phoenix among highlights of 2024 NHRA schedule
NHRA today announced it 2024 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule, including returns to Chicago’s Route 66 Raceway and (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 4hr ago
Arrow McLaren drivers set for vintage McLarens at Velocity Invitational
Arrow McLaren IndyCar drivers Pato O’Ward, Alexander Rossi, and Tony Kanaan will join the brand’s 60th anniversary celebrations at this (…)
Indy NXT 4hr ago
Rasmussen peaking at the right time in Indy NXT title fight
We’ve been waiting for an Indy NXT driver to stake their claim on the championship, and with his fourth win of the season and third in a (…)
Formula 1 4hr ago
Van Gisbergen's mentorship helping Lawson adapt to F1
Liam Lawson says his friendship with Shane van Gisbergen has helped him be a more versatile driver, which is paying off as he tackles (…)
USF Pro Championships 5hr ago
Continental Tire takes over as Presenting Partner of USF Pro Championships
Andersen Promotions today announced that Continental Tire will become the Presenting Partner and Official Tire of USF Pro Championships and (…)
Le Mans/WEC 5hr ago
Corvette partnership opens new doors for TF Sport
A new chapter in TF Sport’s story is getting underway, with the team currently at Circuit of The Americas for its first test with a (…)
Formula 1 5hr ago
Hamilton takes inspiration from Brady, says 2021 revenge not on his mind
Lewis Hamilton says he has been inspired by Tom Brady’s longevity after committing to race in Formula 1 into his 40s, but insists 2021 (…)
IndyCar 6hr ago
Ganassi confirms Lundqvist for 2024 IndyCar season
Linus Lundqvist is joining Chip Ganassi Racing as an NTT IndyCar Series driver starting in 2024. “It’s terrific that the (…)
USF Pro Championships 6hr ago
Cooper Tires, USF Pro Championships partnership to end
The longstanding partnership between Andersen Promotions and Cooper Tires will reach its conclusion at the end of the current USF Juniors, (…)
Formula 1 7hr ago
Wolff says Hamilton’s continued leadership crucial to Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton brings leadership qualities that are “crucial” to Mercedes’ hopes of fighting for future Formula 1 championships, (…)
Comments