WWTR Victory Lap with Scott Dixon

Scott Dixon, winner of the WWTR IndyCar race, enjoys a retro beer with RACER’s Marshall Pruett and delves inside the amazing performance that delivered his second straight victory while lapping 25 of his 27 rivals.
NASCAR 2m ago
Hocevar the latest to fill the No. 42
Carson Hocevar will drive the No. 42 Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet for Legacy Motor Club this weekend at Darlington Raceway. Hocevar is a (…)
NASCAR 50m ago
Preece back home after Daytona hospital stay
Ryan Preece was discharged from Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona on Sunday and has returned home to North Carolina. Preece was (…)
Radical Cup 1hr ago
Field, Persing, Dyszelski, McMurray, and Bacon take Radical victories at COTA
It was the final day of a demanding weekend for teams and competitors at the Blue Marble Radical Cup North America program at the famed (…)
Le Mans/WEC 1hr ago
Vandoorne to stand in for injured Muller at Fuji
Former McLaren Formula 1 driver Stoffel Vandoorne is set to compete in the FIA WEC 6 Hours of Fuji with Peugeot TotalEnergies, standing in (…)
IndyCar 2hr ago
Newgarden’s title hopes end against WWTR wall
Josef Newgarden’s chances of winning his third NTT IndyCar Series championship were slim, at best, entering Sunday’s 260-lap oval race (…)
Formula 1 2hr ago
Hydraulics issue played a part in Sargeant's Dutch GP crash
A hydraulics issue triggered Logan Sargeant’s heavy crash in the Dutch Grand Prix, but the American admitted he had been too cautious (…)
Formula 1 2hr ago
'I was on pace with Max in the race' - Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton believes he had the pace to match Max Verstappen in the Dutch Grand Prix but says Mercedes made the wrong strategic call that (…)
IndyCar 14hr ago
'Tense moments' occurred en route to Dixon's 55th win at WWTR
Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon says that running a three-stop strategy on a day when others made five stops wasn’t guaranteed to (…)
USF Pro Championships 15hr ago
Giaffone seals up USF Juniors title at COTA as Lockhart wins twice
DEForce Racing’s Nicolas Giaffone has emerged as the 2023 USF Juniors Presented by Cooper Tires champion and will earn a Discount (…)
