WWTR Victory Lap with Scott Dixon

Scott Dixon, winner of the WWTR IndyCar race, enjoys a retro beer with RACER’s Marshall Pruett and delves inside the amazing performance that delivered his second straight victory while lapping 25 of his 27 rivals.

