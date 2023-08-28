IndyCar race recap with Kyle Kirkwood

IndyCar race recap with Kyle Kirkwood

Videos

IndyCar race recap with Kyle Kirkwood

By August 28, 2023 8:41 AM

By |

RACER’s Marshall Pruett breaks down the amazing performance by World Wide Technology Raceway winner Scott Dixon, shares a few 2024 schedule and silly season nuggets, and welcomes Andretti Autosport’s Kyle Kirkwood to close and take us inside his busy day in the No. 27 Honda.

, IndyCar, Videos

MX-5 Cup | Round 12 – VIR

20% OFF F1 TV PRO

F1 TV PRO

Get 20% off 4 months with F1 TV Pro. T&Cs apply.F1 TV PRO

LATEST NEWS

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home