Technical updates: 2023 Dutch Grand Prix

Aston Martin has brought the most significant update to the Dutch Grand Prix, with floor and diffuser changes as it targets second place in the constructors’ championship.

Starting the season as the second-quickest team behind Red Bull, Aston had faded slightly prior to the summer break and has failed to score a podium in the past four races. But at Zandvoort it is introducing a new floor –comprising the floor body, floor fences and floor edge — aimed at increasing overall downforce. That update is also coupled with a new diffuser.

Red Bull has a new beam wing this weekend as its only upgrade, but Mercedes continues its own push with tweaks to the floor edge, sidepod inlet — specifically the mirror stays to improve airflow and performance of the rear wing — and beam wing.

Only two other teams have performance upgrades, with Haas aiming to solve its race pace woes with some new parts. That includes a new front wing and nose assembly, while there is a circuit-specific change to the rear brake ducts for cooling purposes.

At AlphaTauri there are new rear wing endplates which increases efficiency, while McLaren has a rear wing and beam wing tweak that is specific to the demands of Zandvoort.

There are no new parts listed for Ferrari, Alpine, Alfa Romeo or Williams.