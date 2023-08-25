Ricciardo hospitalized with possible hand injury following crash in practice

Daniel Ricciardo has been taken to a local hospital for checks on his hand after crashing during practice for the Dutch Grand Prix.

The AlphaTauri driver went straight on into the wall at the banked Turn 3 corner, appearing to be distracted by Oscar Piastri’s crash at the same corner just ahead of him that left the McLaren partly on the racing line. Ricciardo took to team radio to say that he had hurt his hand, and immediately took his left glove off before gingerly climbing out.

Ricciardo also signaled to a marshal that he had a problem with his left hand as he sat on the side of his car, shaking his head in frustration before being taken to the medical center.

The Australian was then pictured leaving the medical center with his arm in a sling, and the FIA confirmed he has been taken to a local hospital for checks.

Should Ricciardo be unfit to race, Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson is on-site at Zandvoort and would need to take part in at least qualifying to be able to start Sunday’s grand prix. AlphaTauri can also still call on Nyck de Vries if required, having replaced the Dutchman with Ricciardo ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.