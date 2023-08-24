Three bold predictions for what you’ll see in the second half of 2023 with F1 TV

We’re witnessing history right now. How far will Max Verstappen and Red Bull’s incredible winning streak continue? They say nothing lasts forever, but after an absolute freight train of victories, the second half of the season might not be quite as straightforward. You can catch every session, all Sprints, every Grand Prix live and on demand with F1 TV Pro, plus exclusive F1 shows for the inside view from the Paddock. Get ready for the all-orange crowds at Zandvoort with 20% off F1 TV Pro for the rest of the season* Click HERE to subscribe.

F1 TV's pitlane reporter Lawrence Barretto has some predictions for you, and they're pretty bold. We've had plenty of surprises already: A happy Fernando Alonso, bagging six podiums in an Aston Martin that started the season as the second-fastest car; the sudden renaissance of McLaren and the return of Daniel Ricciardo.

Prediction 1: Red Bull are making history but are they invincible?

Lawrence thinks that Red Bull’s winning streak will be broken. “We’ve seen Max Verstappen win pretty much everything so far this year and that might make you think, well he’s gonna come back and win everything else like Sebastian Vettel did in 2013 but I honestly don’t think that’s the case. There’s the law of probabilities.”

Verstappen managed to win the title in Japan last year, could he do it in Qatar in 2023 or will someone make him wait longer?

Prediction 2: The challengers building for 2024

“McLaren this year have shown that you can start badly but make a massive step in-season. You’ve got Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris, performing at such a high level and they’re pushing each other rather than getting in each other’s way. And I think that sets them up nicely for 2024”, explains Lawrence.

“You’ve got Mercedes — they finally realized that the direction they took was the wrong one. They’re switching and 2024 is where they can put all their resources. Red Bull have been dominant these last couple of years, but that doesn’t mean their dominance is going to continue.”

F1 TV Pro's exclusive shows get you the full story with team interviews, scoops and insights from Will Buxton, Laura Winter, Rosanna Tennant and, of course, Lawrence Barretto. Sam Collins is on hand for Tech Talk, guiding you through the engineering, while ex-F1 driver Jolyon Palmer provides driver analysis.

Prediction 3: Second half winners

Lawrence sees others shining in the second half. “We saw last year Mercedes getting that win at the end of the season. I expect Mercedes to get the win that Lewis has been craving for so long. Lando Norris, who’s been on the precipice of getting that first win will be in the mix. Aston Martin have been struggling recently, but they can compete if they have a good development package after the break. I just think you’ll see Red Bull get drawn into the rest of the pack and that will make it a competitive end of the season.”

Are we going to see Lando's first win, Lewis back in front or Alonso's mythical 33rd victory? Checo's season has been up and down, but can he win at home in Mexico? He's made life difficult for himself on Saturdays, so keep an eye on all the sessions especially qualifying, which has been really close this year.

Coming up after the break

“The second half of the season is packed with a stack of cracking races. Singapore is one of my favorites, the cars look great under the lights. And we go to Las Vegas. The first time racing down that two-kilometer stretch of strip with all those hotels — it’s gonna look incredible. The drivers are excited about it. The paddock is excited about it — it’s gonna be packed out,” Lawrence says.

Of all the races, Las Vegas is the one you want to watch on your biggest screen.

Will Max Verstappen have a last-minute wobble? We'll have to watch and see.

Formula 1 is back Friday, August 25 with the Dutch Grand Prix

