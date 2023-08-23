GMS Racing to cease operations at season’s end

GMS Racing will cease operations of its Craftsman Truck Series team at the conclusion of the season.

“During the past nine years, GMS Racing has become one of the top teams in the Truck and ARCA Series garage,” team owner Maury Gallagher said. “The people that made this happen have been the hard-working men and women at GMS Racing and GMS Fabrication. Every employee, new and old at GMS has always strived to be the very best. Without their effort and dedication, we would have never been able to win two Truck championships, three ARCA championships and 68 wins.

“Leadership is always critical in any success story. Since 2015, Mike Beam has been the catalyst of this race team’s success. Chevrolet and GM has also been critical to our success. With the combination of Chevrolet plus Mike at the helm, we became the team I always dreamed of owning. I can’t thank Mike enough for all his leadership and hard work. We are looking to finish out this year on a high note and close our legacy in this era with another Truck Series championship.”

GMS Racing fields three full-time entries for Grant Enfinger (No. 23 Chevrolet), Rajah Caruth, (No. 24 Chevrolet), and Daniel Dye (No. 43 Chevrolet). Enfinger is competing in the Craftsman Truck Series playoffs while Caruth and Dye are Rookie of the Year candidates.

Formerly known as Gallagher Motorsports, the team was founded in 2012 as an ARCA Menards Series competitor. Gallagher began fielding an entry in the Truck Series in 2013 before it was renamed GMS Racing in 2014.

GMS Racing won its first Truck Series championship in 2016 with Johnny Sauter. A second championship followed in 2020 with Sheldon Creed.

The organization also fielded Xfinity Series entries from 2016 through 2019. Drivers included Spencer Gallagher, who won at Talladega Superspeedway in 2018, and John Hunter Nemechek.

The ARCA Menards Series program was in operation from 2012 through 2022. Enfinger won the organization its only ARCA championship in 2015.

“I just want to start off by saying how grateful I am for Maury and these incredible nine years at GMS Racing,” Mike Beam said. “A lot of people, including myself, have poured their hearts and souls into this organization to make it where it’s at today. Our success wouldn’t have been possible without the talented drivers, crew members, fabricators and administrators that have walked through our doors over the years.

“I also want to thank Chevrolet. Chevrolet has been such a key partner of ours over our entire existence. They have been along for every success GMS has obtained and we couldn’t have done it without their support. As for the rest of this year, we will continue business as usual and chase after a Championship in our final season.”

The move to cease operations of its Truck Series operation comes as Legacy Motor Club, the NASCAR Cup Series operation co-owned by Gallagher and Jimmie Johnson, prepares to move to Toyota in 2024.