Larsson wins second Nitrocross Utah final after Bakkerud penalty

Robin Larsson won the second part of Nitrocross’ Utah double-header after a bizarre scenario where his Dreyer & Reinbold Racing JC RX Cartel teammate Andreas Bakkerud failed to take the mandatory joker lap.

Bakkerud crossed the line first at the end of the four-lap final, but after not completing one tour of the longer route on the course, was hit with a 30-second penalty that relegated him to fifth.

Larsson’s win was his first of the season, but it was Kevin Eriksson who was in control for much of the final after resisting an early challenge from Bakkerud. Larsson led half the field into the joker on the first lap, and was then able to take advantage of the clear air that afforded him to overhaul Eriksson on the final lap and cross the line 0.337s in front of the Olsbergs MSE driver.

Bakkerud’s penalty allowed Tanner Foust to move up to the podium too, his first in Nitrocross since the 2018 Nitro World Games.

Fraser McConnell was classified fourth ahead of Bakkerud, bouncing back from a disappointing Friday where he missed the final entirely, while Conner Martell was sixth and Oliver Bennett seventh – another driver to make the main after missing out on Friday. Oliver Eriksson was classified eighth after retiring from the final on the first lap with a mechanical issue.

Ahead of the final, Kevin Eriksson was the top qualifier in the morning, allowing him to skip the heat races which were won by Benito Guerra – who prevailed in an attritional race where Bennett struggled with visibility after sustaining damage and Pastrana retired after contact with McConnell that resulted in the Jamaican driver being excluded – and Martell.

Kevin Eriksson then took a semifinal victory, with Foust and Bakkeurd winning the other two. with Larsson and McConnell locking themselves into the final after winning the Last Chance Qualifiers. Guerra, Conor Daly – who jumped the start in his LCQ – and Friday’s winner Pastrana all failed to make the final, Friday winner Pastrana spinning out of his LCQ.

Despite missing out on the victory once again, Kevin Eriksson retained the points lead, with a 31-point advantage over Larsson.

In NEXT, Casper Jansson had a trouble-free run to victory once again, albeit a victory that would stand this time after his ride-height penalty yesterday. Jimmy Henderson took second after getting by Lia Block on the second lap of the five-lap final, with Patrick Gruszka taking the final podium spot after Block left her joker late.

Kainan Baker’s unbeaten run in Side-by-Sides came to an end after he rolled out on the first lap of the final. Tyler Remmereid, who beat Baker to the holeshot before the red flag, took a comfortable win, 9.690s ahead of Pastrana, who was pulling double duty on Sunday. Brandon Sorensen completed the podium after passing UFC Hall of Famer Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone on the final lap.

Ryan Rodriguez won the second Baja Bug final of the weekend after fighting through from the back of the grid, where the fastest drivers in the field were made to start. Fellow back row starter Blake Wilkey, and Kyle Zirkus completed the podium.