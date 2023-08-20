Kurtz clears Road America GT America weekend with Race 2 win

Race Two for GT America powered by AWS at Road America was a straight-forward, green 40-minute sprint. George Kurtz took home his second win of the weekend, giving him three wins in the series. Rob Holland won his third race of the season with today’s Race Two.

The 4.048-mile, 14-turn circuit shared by the field of 28 saw a few unfortunate mechanical issues but only clean racing as competitors fought for a final spot on the Road America podium. Even with the great length of the Wisconsin track, the GT3 class field still found itself entangled with the GT4 class through lap traffic. The dual classes became dueling in the final 20 minutes, leading to engaging battles.

SRO3

George Kurtz turned his pole position into a win with a dialed-in No. 04 CrowdStrike by Riley Mercedes-AMG GT3. En rote to second place, Memo Gidley in the No. 101 TKO Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT3 kept Kurtz honest through the race but never had many looks at overtaking Kurtz. Aside from the lap traffic, the duo ran much of the race alone.

The battle for third seemed a constant situation between Anthony Bartone and the No. 427 RealTime Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 and Jason Daskalos in the No. 27 CRP Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3. Bartone started from the third position, with Daskalos immediately behind. Daskalos eventually took over the third position with seven minutes remaining. Brian Lock in the No. 86 CDR Valkyrie Acura NSX GT3 EVO finished fifth in his second GT America powered by AWS race by power of clean racing. Mirco Schultis in the No. 70 MISHUMOTORS Corvette C7 GT3 R started and finished sixth in class.

Andy Wilzoch in the No. 460 Flying Lizard Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R and Kyle Washington in the No. 32 EBOOST Porsche 911 GT3 R politely battled back in forth in matching machinery. Wilzoch bested Washington for seventh place while Washington finished 0.112s back in eighth. Marc Austin in the No. 011 Lone Star Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 took home ninth, his starting position. Alex Vogel in the No. 043 OnlyFans Racing by P1 Groupe with MRS Porsche 911 GT3 R was befallen by a late incident, placing him 10th in class.

Johnny O’Connell was fighting for the front when he dramatically fell back in the No. 3 SKI Autosport Audi R8 LMS. Bent steering took him out of contention for placing in the points.

GT4

Rebounding from unfortunate luck in Race One, Robb Holland took home the win in his No. 099 Rotek Racing Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport. He methodically wheeled his way through the field after starting the race fourth. Jason Bell in the No. 2 Flying Lizard Motorsports Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT4 seemed glued to Holland’s bumper at times, but he was unable to make a pass stick before the checkered flag fell. However, his finish was high enough over Ross Chouest to give him the points championship lead. In third place was Race One winner Elias Sabo in the No. 8 Flying Lizard Motorsports Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT4.

Gray Newell in the No. 25 Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT4 used his experience to get the best of the No. 045 Archangel Motorsports Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT4 of Scott Blind, who had a successful first weekend with the series and took home a pair of fifth-place finishes. GT4 class championship leader Chouest had a relatively quiet race before he fell back in the field to his finishing position of sixth.

The No. 009 TRG Aston Martin Vantage GT4 of Time Savage started the race 10th and finished seventh for a three-position jump. Nicholas Shanny kept his cool in the No. 21 Carrus Callas Raceteam Toyota GR Supra GT4 EVO as he held down eighth place. Todd Parriott and John Roberts rounded out the field with ninth- and 10th-place finishes respectively.

Tony Gaples in the No. 4 Blackdog Speed Shop Chevrolet Camaro GT4 R had a strong start, beginning the race on the pole. However, an unconfirmed issue overcame the Camaro shortly, causing him to relinquish the lead before retiring early. Brady Behrman in the No. 428 van der Steur Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT4 was also forced to retire early.

RESULTS

Relive the action of Road America by subscribing to the GT World YouTube channel. The GT America powered by AWS series heads to Sebring International Raceway for the penultimate round. The weekend takes place Sept. 22-24, and tickets are now on sale.