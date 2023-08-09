NASCAR podcast: Dean Thompson

It’s the second full year of Craftsman Truck Series competition for Dean Thompson but his first in the No. 5 for Tricon Garage. Thompson joins The Racing Writer’s Podcast to break down how the year has gone, the difference in his progression as a driver, fitting into a new environment and more.
USF Pro Championships 11m ago
Giaffone closing in on USF Juniors title as series heads to Road America
There will be two major talking points this weekend as the second season of USF Juniors Presented by Cooper Tires reaches toward its (…)
Industry 16m ago
Next tech webinar: Reaching 195,000 grassroots racers and teams
Join us for episode 349 of Race Industry Now, the weekly webinar series from EPARTRADE: “Reaching 195,000 grassroots racers and teams. (…)
NASCAR 1hr ago
Front Row Motorsports retains McDowell, Gilliland
Michael McDowell and Todd Gilliland will remain at Front Row Motorsports next season as the organization has exercised its option (…)
Formula 1 4hr ago
Wolff says Mercedes ‘sails are set for 2024’
Team principal Toto Wolff says Mercedes has turned its focus to its 2024 car after understanding the development direction it needs to (…)
Opinion 7hr ago
The RACER Mailbag, August 9
Welcome to the RACER Mailbag. Questions for any of RACER’s writers can be sent to mailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of (…)
Opinion 19hr ago
Sympathy for a guy on the wrong side of racing's cruel streak
I find myself deeply in love with motor racing about 90 percent of the time. The other 10 percent is spent in a state of hate with some (…)
Industry 20hr ago
Publisher Force Poseidon unveils Red Mist, a new thriller by award-winning author Sam Mitani
Force Poseidon, a publisher of suspense novels, has announced the forthcoming release of “Red Mist.” This highly anticipated second (…)
IndyCar 1d ago
Nashville served up a scorching IndyCar initiation for Lundqvist
Of all the things on the menu in Nashville, ‘Roasted Swede’ was among the more unique items after Sunday’s Music City Grand Prix. (…)
NASCAR 1d ago
Just being back in Cup not enough for hungry Preece
Ryan Preece isn’t happy just being a NASCAR Cup Series driver. “It’s not just about getting back here,” Preece tells RACER. (…)
NASCAR 1d ago
Rockenfeller to race Legacy Motor Club No. 42 at Indy, Watkins Glen
Mike Rockenfeller will drive the No. 42 Chevrolet for Legacy Motor Club in the next two NASCAR Cup Series races as Noah Gragson continues (…)
Comments