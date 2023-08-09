NASCAR podcast: Dean Thompson

It’s the second full year of Craftsman Truck Series competition for Dean Thompson but his first in the No. 5 for Tricon Garage. Thompson joins The Racing Writer’s Podcast to break down how the year has gone, the difference in his progression as a driver, fitting into a new environment and more.

