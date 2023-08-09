Front Row Motorsports retains McDowell, Gilliland

Michael McDowell and Todd Gilliland will remain at Front Row Motorsports next season as the organization has exercised its option on both drivers for the NASCAR Cup Series.

“Both Michael and Todd are like family to me,” said Front Row Motorsports owner Bob Jenkins. “They have been determined to make the team better each season and they just keep fighting to do that. I’m proud of both and now we will be focused on the remainder of 2023 and prepare for 2024 to be even better.”

McDowell joined the organization in the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang in 2018. A victory in the 2021 Daytona 500 earned McDowell and the team their first playoff berth. Last year, he had 12 top-10 finishes.

With three races remaining in the regular season, McDowell is 17th in the championship standings with five top-10 finishes and a chance to earn a postseason spot. He has made 452 starts in the Cup Series to date.

Gilliland will go into his third season with Front Row Motorsports in 2024. He is having his strongest year to date in the No. 38 Ford Mustang with three top-10 finishes, and ranks 27th in the championship standings.

In addition to its two Cup Series cars, Front Row Motorsports will also continue to field an entry in the Craftsman Truck Series in 2024. Plans for that entry will be announced at a late date.

Zane Smith won the 2022 championship with Front Row and begins his championship defense this weekend in Indianapolis. Smith’s future is unknown as he is exploring opportunities in all three NASCAR national series, which include remaining with Front Row Motorsports.