Szafnauer 'should not talk at all' after Alpine's results - Alonso

Fernando Alonso criticized Otmar Szafnauer’s approach and record at Alpine before the team principal left his role, stating recent results mean his former boss “should be quiet”.

Szafnauer was team principal when Alonso’s contract situation played out a year ago, with the Spaniard keen to remain with Alpine but unhappy at the length of the deal he was being offered and eventually switching to Aston Martin.

It’s a move that has paid off given Aston’s step forward since last season, but Alonso says he wanted to stay but told the BBC – before Szafnauer’s departure was announced – that he found the approach of both the former team principal and former CEO Laurent Rossi too slow.

“I don’t think I felt disrespected,” Alonso said. “But it is true it took longer than I thought when we started conversations – I think it was in Australia back in (April) 2022 – about renewing the contract.

“It was just on a very slow pace, and it was not from my side. I was just ready and happy. The 2022 car was a fast car so I was also happy with the performance and the possibilities into the future. So that slow pace of conversations and eventually not even putting on paper what we were writing and all these comments about the age and whatever, which they are still doing.

“It is the way they do things. Or the way Otmar does things. Because after this year, he should be quiet. He should not talk at all. After the results of Aston Martin and the results he’s achieving, he’s still talking and still proud of the decision, which is incredible, amazing.”

And Alonso says he felt Alpine did not appreciate what he brought to the team, adding he “100%” felt underestimated: “And still do.

“When you are doing the best you can every weekend, when I did so many things for Renault as well, you take a little bit personal when someone is doubting your performance or your age or these kinds of things.

“And you just want to prove even extra hard that you are in the best moment of your career. The results, they speak for themselves, and that’s the best way.”