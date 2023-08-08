Rockenfeller to race Legacy Motor Club No. 42 at Indy, Watkins Glen

Mike Rockenfeller will drive the No. 42 Chevrolet for Legacy Motor Club in the next two NASCAR Cup Series races as Noah Gragson continues to serve an indefinite suspension.

Rockenfeller, a two-time 24 Hours of Le Mans winner, joins the team for the Indianapolis road course (Aug. 13) and Watkins Glen (Aug. 20) having previously made two starts with Spire Motorsports last season at Watkins Glen and the Charlotte Roval.

“After racing with Jimmie in IMSA for two years and together in the Garage 56 program not only were we teammates, but we are now great friends,” Rockenfeller said. “To get to race for him in the NASCAR Cup Series for Legacy M.C. with him as a co-owner is such a true honor. It’s going to be a huge challenge as I have never raced at Indy.

“I was dreaming about being in a Cup Series car again and I’m thankful for the opportunity. I will try my best in this short timeframe to come together with the team and have a great race in Indy.”

Gragson was suspended by the team over the weekend after they were made aware of Gragson having liked an insensitive meme about the death of George Floyd on Instagram. NASCAR indefinitely suspended Gragson.

Josh Berry drove the No. 42 car at Michigan International Speedway. Berry finished 34th after crashing in Turn 4 on lap 51.

Rockenfeller has three wins in the Rolex Grand-Am Sports Car Series and earned the 2013 DTM championship, and while Sunday will be his third start in the NASCAR Cup series, it will be the first time he has run a stock car on the Indianapolis road course.

“Rocky and I were teammates and helped develop the G56 program,” Johnson said. “I couldn’t think of a better person to assist our Club in this tough situation. These back-to-back road course events will be great for Rocky from the technical side as they will bring out his expertise.

“Rocky is extremely knowledgeable and talented, and I know he will get us the best results possible.”