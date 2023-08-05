Bell rolls to Michigan Cup pole

Christopher Bell will lead the NASCAR Cup Series field to green at Michigan International Speedway. Bell led the way in Saturday’s qualifying session, posting a speed of 193.382 mph (37.232 seconds) with his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota to score his second pole of the 2023 season. The Oklahoman started second at Michigan in 2022, but fell to 26th after a late crash with Ross Chastain.

After posting an average start of 27th in the five races following his Nashville Superspeedway win, Chastain bounced back to qualify second in Michigan. The Floridian lad down a speed of 193.382 mph to lead Chevrolet in qualifying.

Rookie Ty Gibbs slotted in third at 193.024 mph. Richmond Raceway winner Chris Buescher (192.921 mph) kept his momentum rolling in fourth, with points leader Martin Truex Jr. (192.658 mph.) rounding out the top five.

Wrapping up the top 10 were Joey Logano (192.616 mph), William Byron (192.108 mph), Kyle Busch (191.898 mph), Ryan Blaney (191.775 mph) and Chase Elliott (191.755 mph). All five cars from the second group qualified ahead of their first group counterparts in the final round.

Last year’s pole winner, Bubba Wallace, qualified 11th. Defending race winner Kevin Harvick was relegated to a distant 22nd. six spots further back than he started in last year’s win. Only three of the past 17 Cup races at Michigan have been won from outside of the top-15.

Playoff bubble driver Michael McDowell will start 23rd, providing an opportunity for Gibbs and Elliott to gain ground on him with early stage points after qualifying in the top-10.

Josh Berry qualified 35th in his substitute role for the suspended Noah Gragson at Legacy Motor Club.

Logano led Group A with a speed of 192.400 mph. Advancing with him were Byron, Elliott, Busch and Blaney. Gibbs topped Group B with a speed of 193.418 mph, leading a top five of Chastain, Bell, Truex and Buescher into the final round.

UP NEXT: Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 will go live at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA and MRN.

