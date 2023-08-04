10-race 2024 slate for IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge

The 2024 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge schedule revealed Friday again includes 10 races for the production-based series, including a return to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for a four-hour race that will headline a full weekend of IMSA action.

The Mid-Ohio event weekend slated for June 7-9 returns the Michelin Pilot Challenge to the Lexington, Ohio venue after a one-year absence. It will be Round 4 of the season and the second of two, four-hour races on the calendar.

The first four-hour enduro will once again open the season at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, Jan. 26 as part of the Rolex 24 At Daytona event weekend. From Daytona, the Michelin Pilot Challenge makes its way to Sebring International Raceway on Friday, March 15 for the first of the season’s eight two-hour races for the Grand Sport (GS) and Touring Car (TCR) classes, which will compete simultaneously in every 2024 race.

The series then makes its annual trek to the west coast to WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on Saturday, May 11 for a two-hour battle on the picturesque circuit in Monterey, California. From there it’s on to Mid-Ohio and then Watkins Glen International on Saturday, June 29 for a two-hour battle to close out the first half of the season.

Round 6 takes the series north of the border to Canadian Tire Motorsport Park on Saturday, July 13 ahead of a return to Road America, which hosts the seventh race of the season on the weekend of Aug. 2-4. Virginia International Raceway occupies its traditional place on the calendar with a two-hour battle planned for Saturday, Aug. 24.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway hosts the penultimate round of the Michelin Pilot Challenge season — this time a two-hour race — on Saturday, Sept. 21, with Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta once again hosting the season finale on Friday, Oct. 11 as part of the annual Motul Petit Le Mans festivities.

One week prior to the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway, Michelin Pilot Challenge teams again will have the opportunity to test and tune on Daytona’s high banks as part of the Roar Before the Rolex 24 event on Jan. 19-21.

Aside from the Mid-Ohio event, all other Michelin Pilot Challenge races in 2024 will run as companion events to the WeatherTech Championship.