NASCAR podcast: Mandy Chick

NASCAR podcast: Mandy Chick

Podcasts

NASCAR podcast: Mandy Chick

By August 3, 2023 11:35 AM

By |

Mandy Chick and her small family-owned race team are trying to do big things with very little, and it’s getting Chick plenty of attention in the ARCA Menards Series. Chick joins The Racing Writer’s Podcast to discuss her season, having a volunteer crew, balancing racing with working on multiple college degrees, and being a GM intern.

NASCAR, Podcasts

MX-5 Cup | Highlights – Watkins Glen

LATEST NEWS

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home