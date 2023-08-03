NASCAR podcast: Mandy Chick

Mandy Chick and her small family-owned race team are trying to do big things with very little, and it’s getting Chick plenty of attention in the ARCA Menards Series. Chick joins The Racing Writer’s Podcast to discuss her season, having a volunteer crew, balancing racing with working on multiple college degrees, and being a GM intern.
IMSA 22m ago
AWA joins Corvette customer IMSA GTD ranks
The front-running AWA LMP3 team will turn its attention to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s GT Daytona class in 2024 and (…)
Formula 1 3hr ago
F1 wraps up first half of 2023 on ESPN with another record audience
All Formula 1 teams not named Red Bull may be winless in 2023 to date, but ABC/ESPN continued to enjoy a variety of firsts in U.S. TV (…)
International Racing 3hr ago
E-Xplorer brings Extreme E ethos to motorcycle racing
From its launch three years ago, Extreme E has promoted inclusivity, environmentalism and modern technology as core strengths. Now those (…)
Formula 1 5hr ago
Szafnauer hints he could take on a new F1 role
Former Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer says he can’t work for another Formula 1 team for a year but suggests he could take on (…)
North American Racing 5hr ago
McCullough joins Parella Motorsport Holdings as CMO
Kim McCullough will join the Parella Motorsport Holdings as the Chief Marketing Officer, where she will oversee marketing and public (…)
NASCAR 19hr ago
For the Johnson and Knaus partnership, the HoF is another step in a long journey
The scenario of Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus being selected to the NASCAR Hall of Fame together was mostly discussed between the two back (…)
NASCAR 19hr ago
Knaus surprised, humbled by NASCAR Hall of Fame selection
Throughout their years of competing together in the NASCAR Cup Series, it was Chad Knaus who played the role of motivator and reassuring (…)
NASCAR 19hr ago
Van Gisbergen to make NASCAR Truck debut at IRP
Shane van Gisbergen will drive the No. 41 Worldwide Express Chevrolet for Niece Motorsports in the NASCAR Truck Series race at Indianapolis (…)
IMSA 19hr ago
Tincknell "buzzing" to be back in IMSA with Proton and Porsche
Harry Tincknell last stepped out of a top-level prototype following an IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race in victory circle at Road (…)
NASCAR 20hr ago
Johnson, Knaus, Allison to be inducted into NASCAR Hall of Fame
It was a no-brainer. How could you keep a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion with 83 career victories out of the NASCAR Hall of Fame in (…)
