McCullough joins Parella Motorsport Holdings as CMO

Kim McCullough will join the Parella Motorsport Holdings as the Chief Marketing Officer, where she will oversee marketing and public relations for all PMH properties, race series and SpeedTour events.

McCullough ran marketing operations for Mazda, Nissan, Toyota, and most recently was Vice President, Marketing for Jaguar Land Rover. In this role she led distinct Jaguar and Land Rover marketing and public relations operations, including brand strategy, advertising, digital, experiential and partnerships for each brand in the U.S.

A lifelong automotive enthusiast, McCullough has competed in world-class events such as the East African Safari Classic and Mille Miglia. She has judged and participated in concours d’elegance throughout the country, including Pebble Beach and The Amelia.

McCullough is a founding member of Women in Motorsports North America, focused on bringing women into the sport, and she is a board member of the TechForce Foundation, working to bring more young people into technical careers in automotive and other industries.

“I couldn’t be more excited to have Kim McCullough join the team,” said Tony Parella, CEO of PMH. “She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our operation, and I know she will prove to be a game-changer, bringing a level of professionalism that will further drive PMH’s growth and financial performance.”

“The opportunity to join Tony enables me to bring together my experience in the auto industry — and as a participant — to make a difference for everyone who attends or competes in a SpeedTour event,” McCullough said. “Tony has built an amazing organization over the past 10 years and I look forward to building on this and setting up PMH for growth and success for the next 10 years, and beyond.”

PMH annually hosts more than 20 SpeedTour events at America’s most famous racing circuits. Encompassing the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association, Trans Am Series Presented by Pirelli, Formula 4 United States Championship Powered by Honda, Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda, Prototype Sprint Series Association Presented by Hankook and SCCA Pro Racing, PMH events feature several hundred race cars, including vintage cars that represent more than 100 years of automotive history. Many participants are high net-worth, prominent professionals, including C-level executives from all industries. The organization is constantly adding events and participants, while continuing to grow its digital presence and attracting more spectators.

McCullough will begin transitioning into the role immediately, just as PMH continues its busy summer swing. With upcoming stops at Nashville’s Big Machine Music City Grand Prix on August 3-5 for the Trans Am Series’ Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers TA2 Series, and Summit Point Motorsports Park on August 17-20 for SVRA, the 2023 calendar still includes several marquee events to come, such as the Watkins Glen SpeedTour on September 7-10, VIR SpeedTour on October 5-8, and COTA SpeedTour on November 2-5. Learn more about SpeedTour events and get tickets at SpeedTour.net.