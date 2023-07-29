Kellymoss comes away with total sweep of Carrera Cup weekend at Road America

Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America wrapped its fifth event weekend of the year at Road America with a repeat performance of Friday. Riley Dickinson (New Braunfels, Texas) fought off an early race assault to take a convincing overall victory at the Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin facility in the No. 53 Racing for Children’s Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car. His Kellymoss teammate, Efrin Castro (Dominican Republic), again swept to the Pro-Am class victory in the No. 65. Scott Noble (Dallas, Texas) also repeated in the Am class winning round 10 in the No. 10 MDK Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 Cup race car on Saturday.

Dickinson has now won seven of the 10 Pro class rounds with podium results in the remaining races. In total, he has earned 253 points on the season and is now 103 points ahead of Tom Sargent (No. 17 McElrea Racing, Australia) in second place. Will Martin (No. 9 JDX Racing, UK) is third, an additional three points back with 145 points.

“Overall, it was a great weekend for Kellymoss,” said the Pro class sweeper. “We put a lot into this to make sure we would be able to hit on all cylinders. To have Efrin and I win both races this weekend is pretty special. A huge thank you to all of Kellymoss and I am very happy we could do that for all of them. It was a really good points weekend for us, and I am really happy with how everyone performed. A big thank you to Racing For Children’s and Porsche of Austin back home; I couldn’t be doing it without them.”

In the Pro-Am class, Castro leads by 45 points over Marco Cirone (No. 82).

“I want to give thanks to the man above, again, for giving me this great weekend,” Castro said. “The track just kept changing. It was like a new track every time we went out. It kept throwing me off, but the Kellymoss team did a great job and supported me very well. That is what gave me the victory. We have to focus on the championship. Anything can happen. You can lose your lead so easily. I have seen this happen in 2021 when I won it. It isn’t over until it is over. We have to stay focused.”

In the Am class, Noble’s two Road America victories moved the battle between he and his MDK Motorsports teammate Mark Kvamme (No. 43 MDK Motorsports, Columbus, Ohio) to within 34 points of one-another. Kvamme maintains the lead with 237 markers while Noble now has 203.

Kellymoss retains the lead in the entrant championship while Dickinson holds his place atop the Porsche Junior Program North America standings.

Highlights

After a red flag consumed the majority of the first 40-minute race on Friday, the second race was run with two caution periods. The first, just three minutes into the race, was the result of several cars making contact, with Sabré Cook (Indianapolis, Indiana), Marco Cirone (Canada) and Stefan Rzandzinski (Canada) unable to continue.

A second caution flew near the midpoint of the race – with 24 minutes remaining – when Michael McCarthy (Clearwater, Florida) went off course and could not continue.

As the season is now in its second half, points leader Dickinson finds himself in the challenging position of balancing race wins with maximizing points. While the young Texan has had a strong season, he cannot rest on the strong results to date. History shows that no driver with the most race wins in a season has won the Al Holbert Trophy which is awarded to the overall champion of Carrera Cup North America.

All races air on the Peacock streaming app, on IMSA.tv and at PorscheCarreraCup.us before being archived on Porsche Motorsport North America TV: (https://www.youtube.com/c/PorscheMotorsportNorthAmerica).

The Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America will rest for the month of August but return for two weekends in September. Rounds 11 and 12 will take place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, September 15-6. Rounds 13 and 14 will be on center stage at Porsche Rennsport Reunion 7, to be held at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, September 28-October 1.