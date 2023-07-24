Porsche extends Formula E program by two years

Porsche has reaffirmed its commitment to Formula E for a further two seasons, signing a deal to remain in the all-electric single seater series until at least the 2025-26 season.

The brand joined the series in 2019, originally with a five-year commitment that was due to expire at the end of the 2023-24 season next July.

“We want to bring innovative technologies and more sustainability to motorsport and be at the forefront of new developments. Formula E plays a major role in this,” said Thomas Laudenbach, vice president of Porsche Motorsport. “The competition in this series is at an exceptionally high level and enables us to provide important impetus for future production models.

“With high-class and exciting races, it inspires people around the globe for electromobility. We will be happy to continue to contribute to this in the future.”

This year has been Porsche’s most successful in the category to date. It currently sits second in the teams’ standings after taking four wins from 14 races so far, Pascal Wehrlein claiming three wins to Antonio Felix da Costa’s one. It also has a customer operation for the first time, with Avalanche Andretti running Porsche powertrains. Andretti driver Jake Dennis currently tops the drivers’ standings, having won the opening round of the season in Mexico City and the most recent race in Rome.

As part of its ongoing commitment to Formula E, Porsche will also play an active role in shaping the championship’s future, including being involved in the development of the fourth generation car. The third generation of Formula E racer debuted at the start of the current season.

“With our entry into Formula E, we have opened a new chapter in all-electric motorsport. We remain convinced that our presence and successes in Formula E will lay the foundation for future mobility solutions,” said Michael Steiner, member of the executive board for research and development at Porsche. “It provides the most competitive environment to accelerate the development of high-performance vehicles with a focus on environmental friendliness and energy efficiency.

“We look forward to playing an active role in shaping the successful future of Formula E and thereby giving electric mobility even more impetus on a global scale.”