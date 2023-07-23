'I've never been more bummed about a fourth place' - Rosenqvist

Felix Rosenqvist was the first driver home for Arrow McLaren on Sunday in Iowa, and while the Swede was disappointed to miss out on earning his second podium of the year, his 12-position gain to capture fourth after starting 16th provided a bright spot for his team after stablemates Pato O’Ward and Alexander Rossi had afternoons to forget.

“The car was really good,” Rosenqvist said. “It was a fun race; we were one lap behind at one point, and from there, we had two really good stints in the middle. The last set was initially really good and then struggled a little bit at the end.”

Restarting second behind race winner Josef Newgarden with just a few laps to go, a dive down the inside by Newgarden’s teammate Will Power, who went on to finish second, left the Swede in a somewhat sour mood.

“The last restart, I’ll have to look at it, but if I felt like Will pushed me up in the marbles; I was very lucky to finish the race, to be fair, waiting to see where I ended up. I’ve never been more bummed about a fourth place. But it was a good run. Hell of a day for us and glad we had some momentum going.”