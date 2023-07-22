Hungarian Grand Prix deal extended to 2032

Formula 1 will race at the Hungaroring until at least 2032 after the circuit secured a fresh contract extension to host the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The new deal, which adds five years to the track’s current agreement, comes after promises made by the track to undertake significant infrastructure upgrades, including the construction of a brand-new pit building.

Many of the track’s facilities date back to its first grand prix in 1986. The circuit will celebrate its 46th anniversary in 2032.

The central European circuit, just 10 miles north-east of central Budapest, is a driver favorite for its rhythmic, kart-style layout.

The event has also enjoyed a renaissance among fans in recent years, and organizers are anticipating 300,000 people through the gates this weekend.

“It is great news to announce the extension of the Hungarian Grand Prix for an additional five years as we return for another action-packed weekend at the Hungaroring,” F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said.

“It is a very special circuit next to the incredible city of Budapest and one all of the drivers and our fans look forward to on the calendar.

“To see the commitment from the promoter in Hungary to develop the facilities and further enhance the experience for fans is another important step and something we want to see all our events doing in order to continue to improve and make our races even better.”

Hungaroring president Zsolt Gyulay said the new circuit infrastructure will keep the historic track competitive among a wealth of modern purpose-built facilities joining the calendar.

“Given the astonishing rise in F1’s global popularity, which now sees more venues than ever before competing to join the calendar, today’s signing marks a hugely significant achievement for us,” he said.

“Fittingly, the updates to our famous circuit – which include renovations to our main paddock building, main grandstand and spectator zones – are expected to be completed by 2026.

“It will be a source of great satisfaction to host the teams and fans, who will always be our main priority, at a world-class venue that will reflect the high standards you come to expect for an F1 race weekend.

“My colleagues and I began work on this significant development project eight years ago, and today’s announcement acts as the crowning accomplishment for our collective efforts. I would therefore like to thank everyone involved in getting us to

this point today and look forward to many more years of premium F1 racing at the Hungaroring.”