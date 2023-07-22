Harvey penalized for role in Toronto crash

Jack Harvey has been penalized for his primary role in the large crash that blocked the track on the opening lap of last weekend’s Honda Indy Toronto race.

The NTT IndyCar Series announcement was made prior to qualifying for the Hy-Vee IndyCar Weekend at Iowa Speedway, and once the order is set for Saturday’s race, Harvey and his No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda will move rearward by nine positions.

IndyCar cited Rule 9.3.3., Avoidable Contact, as the offense committed by Harvey, which states: “The primary responsibility for avoiding contact with a Competitor resides with the overtaking Competitor and the secondary responsibility resides with the Competitor(s) being overtaken. A Competitor who fails to demonstrate their responsibility and initiates a maneuver that results in contact with another Competitor may be penalized.”