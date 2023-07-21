Telitz tops opening Lime Rock Park IMSA practice

Aaron Telitz paced the opening practice session of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship weekend from Lime Rock Park. Telitz’s time of 51.762s in the GT Daytona No. 12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC-F GT3 beat out Antonio Garcia’s 51.821 in the No. 3 Corvette that led GT Daytona PRO.

Nineteen of the 20 cars in the GT-only race were within one second of Telitz’s time. All twenty cars completed a substantial number of laps in the session with no one stuck in the garage with mechanical gremlins. The fewest laps completed in the session was 33 circuits from the No. 78 Forte Racing powered by USRT Lamborghini Huracan GT3, which was third quickest after a 51.832s from Misha Goikhberg.

Madison Snow’s No. 1 Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3 was fourth-quickest overall and third quickest in GTD with a time of 51.838s, just 0.006s behind Goikhberg’s time.

The next-best GTD Pro cars were the No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC-F GT3 and the No. 23 Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage which ended the sessions seventh and eighth overall. The gaps around Lime Rock Park are so minuscule, though, illustrated by the fact that the No. 14 Lexus’ time was less than one-tenth off its teammate’s time, but still six spots behind them.

UP NEXT: The second practice session for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship is slated for 2:45pm ET with qualifying later this evening at 5:40pm ET. The race is tomorrow, Saturday, completing a two-day weekend for the series.

