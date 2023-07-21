Garcia puts Corvette ahead in second Lime Rock Park practice

Antonio Garcia posted the fastest lap of the second practice session for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Series Championship race from Lime Rock Park. Garcia jumped to the top of the leaderboard in the final minutes of the session with a time of 51.029s in the No. 3 Corvette C8.R.

The fastest times in the session came in the closing 10 minutes when the GT Daytona PRO cars rattled off qualifying simulations on a quiet track.

Jack Hawksworth in the No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC-F GT3 was second quickest with a time of 51.155s, 0.126s behind Garcia’s time. If Garcia, or another driver, can match the Spaniard’s time, they will break the track record in qualifying later this evening.

Rounding out the top three was Patrick Pilet in the No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3R with a time of 51.195s. The top time in GT Daytona was Frederik Schandorff in the No. 70 Inception Racing McLaren 720s GT3 Evo who clocked a 51.589s after a session-leading 61 laps in the hour.

UP NEXT: Qualifying is later this evening at 5:40pm ET. The race is tomorrow, Saturday, as opposed to the usual Sunday main event.

RESULTS