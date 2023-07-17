Australian Supercars racer Kostecki to make NASCAR Cup debut at IMS

Brodie Kostecki will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut on August 13 in the Verizon 200 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in Richard Childress Racing’s No.33 Camaro.

“I am thrilled to be making my NASCAR Cup debut at the Brickyard,” said Kostecki, who currently sits second in the Supercars championship behind Erebus Motorsport teammate Will Brown.

“It’s an honor to compete at such an iconic venue and against some of the biggest names in motorsport. I’m incredibly grateful to RCR for giving me this opportunity and I’m determined to make the most of it.”

Kostecki previously did a stint in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series throughout 2013 and 2014, securing two poles, one track record and one top five finish across 14 races. He and other members of the Erebus squad visited RCR last month.

“Racing is at the core of everything I do, and NASCAR has been a lifelong goal of mine after spending years growing up in the sports heartland in North Carolina,” he said.

“It’s a whole different world over there and any additional time I can spend racing is only going to help me try and win my first Supercars Championship.

“We got some great exposure to the inner sanctum of the team during our recent trip, and I cannot wait to immerse myself in the team, this time as a Cup Series driver.”

Kostecki’s deal was announced just two weeks after fellow Supercars racer Shane van Gisbergen claimed a surprise win in the Cup Series’ inaugural street race in Chicago, and Erebus CEO Barry Ryan said Kostecki will embark upon his own NASCAR adventure with his full blessing.

“We have always encouraged Brodie’s pursuit of more racing opportunities,” Ryan said.

“Providing him with the chance to explore and excel in various racing disciplines not only enhances his skills but also contributes to the overall growth and success of our team.”

The No.33’s major backer will be MobileX along with support from Australian advanced technology company VAILO.