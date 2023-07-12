Creed set for Cup debut at Kansas with Live Fast

Sheldon Creed will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut on September 10 at Kansas Speedway with Live Fast Motorsports.

Creed will drive the No. 78 Chevrolet with sponsorship from Whelen Engineering. The company is a sponsor of Creed’s at Richard Childress Racing, where he competes full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

“I’m excited to race in a Cup race for the first time — that’s been the dream for a long time,” Creed said. “Whelen is a great company, and I’m appreciative for their support in allowing us to do this with Live Fast Motorsports. We hope to have a good day at Kansas Speedway come September.”

In his second full Xfinity Series season with Childress, the 25-year-old is 10th in the championship standings with six top-10 finishes. Creed joined Childress after three full seasons competing in the Craftsman Truck Series with GMS Racing, where he won the 2020 championship.

Creed is a California native who made the transition to NASCAR after starting in off-road racing. In 12 starts in Stadium Super Trucks, Creed earned six wins. He has also competed in Trans Am and the ARCA Menards Series (where he won five races in 2018).

Live Fast Motorsports is co-owned by B.J. McLeod and former driver Matt Tifft. McLeod splits the No. 78 Chevrolet with a rotation of drivers.