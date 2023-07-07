F1 technical updates - 2023 British Grand Prix

AlphaTauri has the biggest upgrade at the British Grand Prix but there are significant developments from both Mercedes and McLaren at Silverstone.

The AlphaTauri update is extensive, with a new floor — highlighted by specific changes to the floor body, floor fences and floor edge — as well as diffuser, engine cover bodywork, rear suspension, rear wing and beam wing developments.

Close behind in terms of number of upgrades is Alfa Romeo, with five areas — the floor body, floor fences, diffuser, rear corner and rear suspension — having been adapted in order to improve the aerodynamic flow of the car.

Mercedes has brought a new front wing to try and close the gap to Red Bull, with the redesign intended to improve the airflow to the bodywork and the floor. There’s a similar update at McLaren after major developments in Austria, with a new front wing and nose alongside rear brake duct and rear suspension changes. Those new parts are expected to run on Lando Norris’ car, with Oscar Piastri receiving the update that Norris had in Austria last week.

Haas is another team with multiple developments at Silverstone, introducing an updated front suspension and front brake duct, while a new beam wing has also been installed.

Of the remaining minor updates, Red Bull has a circuit-specific cooling solution for its front brake ducts and Alpine has a revised front wing. Aston Martin’s front wing changes are specific to Silverstone — as is an updated rear brake duct — while Williams has a slightly modified front wing and circuit-specific rear wing setup.